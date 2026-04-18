Wyoming’s Wind Wall: Plan Before It’s Fully Connected

Across southeastern Wyoming, something much larger than a single wind project is taking shape.

From Rawlins to Cheyenne and north through Horse Creek toward Chugwater and beyond, industrial wind development is no longer a series of isolated proposals. It is becoming a connected corridor, what many now call the “Wyoming Wind Wall.”

Yet despite its scale, this transformation is still being reviewed one project at a time.

That disconnect is the issue.

I have spent decades working on and around this landscape, including in the Cheyenne/Horse Creek area, where ranching, wildlife, and open space are part of everyday life. That perspective makes the scale of what is now being proposed impossible to ignore.

Wyoming has long been an energy leader. But leadership also means ensuring our processes keep pace with the scale of development. Right now, they do not.

Projects like the proposed Laramie Range Wind Project, spanning more than 40,000 acres just outside Cheyenne, illustrate the magnitude. And when layered with other developments across Albany, Carbon, Platte, Converse, and Niobrara counties, they form a continuous band of infrastructure across working lands, wildlife habitat, and long-established communities.

But under current law, they are not evaluated that way.

Each project is reviewed largely within its own boundary, even though their impacts extend far beyond it.

Wildlife does not move project by project. Pronghorn, mule deer, sage grouse, and golden eagles depend on connected landscapes. When development concentrates across those landscapes, impacts are cumulative; even if permits are not.

This type of development is also inherently land-intensive. It includes roads, substations, and transmission infrastructure that tie projects together into a single system. The result is not a collection of isolated sites, but a regional transformation.

And increasingly, that system is being built in ways that are largely invisible to the public.

When a wind project secures an interconnection agreement with the grid, it is no longer just a proposal; it has a defined path to deliver power. That step allows financing to move forward and construction to follow. In practical terms, it is the moment a project becomes real.

These agreements are happening one at a time.

But collectively, they are wiring together a corridor.

By the time we step back to evaluate cumulative impacts, the projects may already be interconnected, financed, and committed. At that point, the opportunity to shape outcomes becomes much more limited.

Across the country, we are seeing how policy incentives and permitting timelines can accelerate large-scale renewable development. In states like New York and Texas, rapid buildout has already created tension between statewide goals and local communities; particularly when development moves faster than planning frameworks can keep up.

Wyoming is not there.

But we are at the point where we should be asking the right questions.

When development is happening at corridor scale, and approvals, both permitting and interconnection, are happening project by project, there is a risk that the full picture is never evaluated.

This is not about stopping energy development.

It is about making sure the process matches the scale and timing of what is being built.

A growing number of Wyoming residents are calling for a pause on new large-scale approvals until cumulative, corridor-wide impacts are properly evaluated. A public petition encouraging thoughtful, constructive engagement with elected officials reflects that concern: https://c.org/QWrGPHVMFh

The goal is not to oppose development.

The goal is to ensure it is done with a full understanding of what it becomes when all of these projects are viewed together.

Wyoming has an opportunity to lead; not by slowing progress, but by getting it right.

Because once a corridor like this is fully connected, there is no going back.