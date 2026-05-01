A recent decision in Wyoming may seem routine. It isn’t.

In late March, the Wyoming Industrial Siting Council approved an amendment to the Dinosolar Solar Energy Project. The change allows construction to begin as late as 2029 and reduces the overall project size.

On paper, that’s a simple administrative update.

In practice, it reveals a deeper issue in how Wyoming is planning large-scale energy development.

Approved Today. Built Years Later.

Projects like Dinosolar are permitted based on a snapshot in time:

A defined footprint

A projected timeline

A specific set of surrounding conditions

But those assumptions don’t always hold.

When a project is delayed by several years—as this one now is—it will be built under a very different set of circumstances than the ones originally analyzed.

And yet, under current practice, there is no requirement to step back and ask:

What has changed?

The Bigger Problem: Overlapping Development

This issue becomes more significant when you zoom out.

Across Wyoming, large-scale wind and solar projects are being:

Proposed

Approved

Delayed

Modified

…all on different timelines.

Individually, each project goes through a review process.

Collectively, they are reshaping entire regions.

And here’s the key point:

These projects are reviewed one at a time—but they are often built together.

A project approved in 2022 may now be constructed in 2028 or 2029. Another approved in 2025 may be built in that same window. A third, approved even later, could overlap as well.

At no point is there a requirement to evaluate what all of that looks like when it actually happens.

What’s Missing: A Full Picture

Wyoming’s current siting process does not consistently require:

Re-evaluation when projects are delayed for years

Updated analysis when project scope changes

Or cumulative impact review across multiple developments

That means decision-makers—and the public—may never see a full assessment of:

Combined land use impacts

Effects on wildlife migration corridors

Water use across multiple projects

Impacts to rural communities and infrastructure

Instead, the system evaluates each project as if it exists in isolation.

A System Built for a Different Scale

Wyoming has a long history as an energy-producing state. But the scale and pace of current development are changing.

We are no longer looking at isolated projects.

We are looking at networks of projects—sometimes spanning multiple counties and ecosystems.

The question isn’t whether development should happen.

The question is whether the process used to evaluate it has kept up with its scale.

A Practical Fix

This is not a call to stop development.

It’s a call to modernize how it’s evaluated.

There are straightforward, targeted ways to do that:

Require supplemental review when projects are delayed beyond a defined timeframe

Require updated analysis when project scope materially changes

Allow or require cumulative, regional review when multiple projects affect the same area

These are not radical ideas. They are standard planning tools in many sectors where timing and scale matter.

Why This Matters Now

The Dinosolar amendment is not unique.

It is an example of how the system currently works.

Projects are approved.

Then adjusted.

Then delayed.

Then built—sometimes alongside others that were never considered together.

That is how a landscape changes—not all at once, but incrementally, and often without a single moment where the full impact is evaluated.

The Bottom Line

Wyoming is not just approving individual projects.

It is shaping long-term outcomes across large parts of the state.

If we want those outcomes to reflect thoughtful planning, we need a process that considers not just each project—but the reality of how they come together over time.

Because in the end:

What matters is not what is approved on paper—but what is actually built on the ground.

Call to Action

If you believe Wyoming should evaluate the full picture—not just individual projects—you can follow and share this discussion.

Conversations like this are how policy catches up with reality.