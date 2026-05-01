Wendy Volk

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Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
1h

The ignorance of the “energy ILLITERATE” leaders in Wyoming is shocking, as they NEVER explain how wind turbines and solar panels can provide TRANSPORTATION FUELS: jet fuel for military and commercial aircraft, diesel fuel for trucks and construction equipment, gasoline fuel for cars, bunker fuel for merchant and cruise ships, and the exotic fuels for the space programs !

Wyoming is only approving the generation of ELECTRICITY by wind turbines or solar panels! 

Energy "REALITY" is that wind turbines and solar panels ONLY generate electricity but CANNOT make any products or transportation fuels for life as we know it. Planes, ships, trucks, and cars run on transportation fuels manufactured FROM crude oil by multi-billion-dollar refineries.

The world has become dependent on the products and transportation fuels MADE FROM oil, the same products and transportation fuels that unreliable green electricity from Wind and Solar CANNOT make!

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
28m

It’s no wonder why Wyoming citizens oppose these projects - it looks like a bait and switch on these projects and is a total avoidance of land use discussions and accountability for original project promises.

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