On Thursday, June 4, at noon, Wyoming residents from across the state will gather on the front steps of the Wyoming State Capitol, 200 West 24th Street in Cheyenne, for the Wyoming Wind Wall Rally.

This rally is not about opposing any single project.

It is about asking a larger question:

Are we honestly evaluating the cumulative impacts of the industrial expansion now occurring across southeastern Wyoming?

For years, energy projects have largely been reviewed one at a time. Each application comes with its own studies, hearings, maps, and permit process. Yet many residents are beginning to recognize that the broader story extends far beyond any individual project.

Today, southeastern Wyoming is facing multiple large-scale developments, including the Laramie Range Wind Project, the Rail Tie Wind Project, the Chugwater Energy Project, expanding transmission infrastructure, quarry operations, and related industrial activity.

Viewed individually, each project may appear manageable.

Viewed together, they represent something much larger.

The transportation corridors overlap.

The wildlife habitats overlap.

The infrastructure demands overlap.

The impacts on rural communities and landscapes do not stop at a project boundary.

That is why many citizens have begun referring to this broader buildout as the Wyoming Wind Wall.

Regardless of where you stand on renewable energy, every Wyoming resident should support transparency and informed decision-making.

A utility-scale energy project is more than turbines on the horizon. It includes roads, substations, transmission lines, industrial construction, excavation, concrete foundations, maintenance facilities, and long-term commitments that can affect the landscape for decades.

These realities deserve open discussion.

This rally is not about attacking landowners, developers, or those who support renewable energy. Wyoming has a proud history as an energy-producing state, and reasonable people can disagree about the best path forward.

What should unite us is the belief that Wyoming residents deserve access to information, meaningful public participation, and a full understanding of cumulative impacts before permanent changes occur.

The open landscapes of southeastern Wyoming are more than empty space on a map. They are working ranches, wildlife habitat, migration corridors, historic viewsheds, and communities that have shaped generations of Wyoming families.

Whether you support these projects, oppose them, or are still forming your opinion, I invite you to attend.

Come listen.

Ask questions.

Share your perspective.

Most importantly, become informed.

Wyoming Wind Wall Rally

📍 Wyoming State Capitol

200 West 24th Street

Cheyenne, Wyoming

📅 Thursday, June 4, 2026

🕛 Noon

The future of southeastern Wyoming deserves an honest conversation.

Wyoming deserves the full picture.

A strong Substack headline could be:

One Corridor. No Full Review. Wyoming Deserves Better.

Join us June 4 at the Wyoming State Capitol as citizens gather to discuss the cumulative impacts of large-scale industrial development across southeastern Wyoming.