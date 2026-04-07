One Corridor. No Full Review. Wyoming Deserves Better
This is not one project. It is a corridor.
Wyoming’s “Wind Wall” isn’t a proposal; it’s already happening.
Across the Laramie Range, industrial wind projects are being approved across hundreds of thousands of acres, including critical wildlife corridors—without a clear, consistent evaluation of their combined impact.
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The Laramie Range runs more than 130 miles from Casper to Cheyenne and spans 20–25 miles wide, creating a continuous southeast Wyoming corridor spanning Interstate 25 to Interstate 80 communities.
What is taking shape is not a series of individual projects.
It is a corridor.
The Problem
Hundreds of turbines nearing 700 feet
Hundreds of thousands of acres of development
Located across working lands and wildlife movement corridors
Projects are reviewed one at a time— but built as a corridor.
Many of these projects are being evaluated under processes that were never designed to assess corridor-scale development.
During the industrial wind permitting process, there is currently no clear requirement for the Wyoming Industrial Siting Council or local county commissioners to evaluate the combined, cumulative impacts across this landscape.
This creates a growing gap between what is approved and what is actually being built.
Why This Matters
Wildlife does not move one project at a time.
Migratory birds like golden eagles cross entire regions
Big game depend on uninterrupted corridors
Habitat fragmentation compounds with each additional project
Communities do not experience development one permit at a time.
They experience the full build-out.
Once this landscape is industrialized at this scale, it cannot be undone.
What’s Missing
Wyoming currently lacks:
A clear requirement for cumulative, landscape-level impact analysis
A framework to evaluate multi-project corridor effects
A process aligned with the true scale of development underway
Our Request
This is not about stopping progress—it’s about responsible planning.
We call on Wyoming’s leaders to:
Pause approval of new large-scale wind projects until cumulative impact review is required
Establish a clear requirement for corridor-wide, landscape-level analysis
Ensure full evaluation of:
Wildlife migration corridors
Habitat fragmentation
Water, soil, and infrastructure impacts
Long-term land use outcomes
Call to Action
Protect our land.
Protect our wildlife.
Protect Wyoming’s future.
Sign this petition and share it with others.
Then take the next step:
Contact your county commissioners
Reach out to your Wyoming state legislators
Ask Wyoming leadership to ensure decisions are made based on the full picture—not isolated pieces
Closing
Wyoming has always valued stewardship.
But what is happening now is different.
This is not one project.
This is one corridor.
And it should be evaluated as one.
Please kindly consider signing this online petition: https://c.org/vTkLVZHxKZ. (Note: There is no need to make any type of donation.
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