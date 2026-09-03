On September 1, the Wyoming Industrial Siting Council unanimously approved the Laramie Range Wind Project following an intense two-day contested-case hearing.

The decision is consequential—but it is not final approval of every aspect of the project, and it does not mean construction can begin tomorrow.

The proposed 650-megawatt project could place as many as 139 industrial wind turbines across approximately 41,220 acres of private and state land northwest of Cheyenne. The turbines may approach 700 feet in height, and the project’s geographic footprint is approximately twice the size of Cheyenne.

The Council approved the permit with 26 conditions. The final written order, findings, and precise language of those conditions must now be carefully reviewed.

We are deeply disappointed by the Council’s decision.

Our concerns remain practical and deeply personal

The Dereemer family has six generations of roots in the Horse Creek area dating back to the 1870s. Members of our extended family and tenants continue to live and work on the ranch, and Dereemer Livestock depends upon three areas of land on two different sides of the proposed project.

Our concerns are practical and deeply personal: safe ranch access, livestock operations, road conditions, fire and medical response, water, wildlife, and the long-term future of this rural community.

For the people who live and work in the Horse Creek area, this proceeding was never an abstract argument over energy policy. It was about whether our families can safely travel these roads, reach different parts of our ranches, move livestock, protect our water, respond to fires and medical emergencies, and continue operating working agricultural lands in the middle of an enormous industrial development.

Those concerns did not disappear when the Council voted.

Permission is not proof

The question before the Council was not simply whether 139 turbines could physically be constructed.

The real question was whether a project of this scale, in this location, during a period of substantial regional development, could proceed without substantially impairing the health, safety, and welfare of the people who already live and work here.

A permit authorizes one part of a project. It does not prove that every risk has been resolved.

Approval does not widen Horse Creek Road, create adequate shoulders, make dangerous intersections safer, or guarantee that heavy construction traffic will not interfere with ranch access and ordinary public travel.

It does not guarantee that firefighters, ambulances, and law-enforcement officers will be able to reach an emergency quickly in rugged terrain during high winds, wildfire conditions, heavy snow, or a Wyoming blizzard.

It does not create additional emergency personnel, hospital capacity, contractors, construction workers, available housing, or lodging.

It does not replenish water used during construction. It does not prevent invasive weeds from being transported onto agricultural land, eliminate wildlife displacement, or guarantee full and independent reporting of eagle, raptor, and bat mortality.

Nor does an ISC permit compensate neighboring families for every burden that may extend beyond the properties of participating landowners.

Private property rights exist on both sides of the fence

Project supporters frequently describe this as a private-property-rights issue. Participating landowners, they argue, have a right to lease their land for wind development.

But private property rights do not belong only to those who sign leases with an industrial developer.

Neighboring landowners have property rights too.

When agricultural land is converted to utility-scale industrial use, and the resulting traffic, noise, lighting, visual effects, emergency demands, wildlife impacts, and infrastructure pressures extend beyond the participating property, the decision becomes a legitimate matter of public regulation and community concern.

One landowner’s right to enter an industrial lease does not erase a neighboring landowner’s right to the safe use and enjoyment of his or her property.

Laramie Range is not being built in isolation

The Council considered the Laramie Range application during a period of extraordinary development across southeastern Wyoming.

The project may overlap with other wind, solar, transmission, data-center, military-modernization, workforce-housing, and infrastructure projects. Rail Tie Wind, Chugwater Energy (a Wind & Solar Project), the Sentinel missile modernization program, transmission development, data centers, and other large projects may compete for many of the same workers, contractors, roads, lodging, housing, water resources, and emergency services.

Reviewing each project separately can obscure what happens when their construction schedules and impacts overlap.

That is the central concern behind the Wyoming Wind Wall effort. This is not opposition to every wind turbine or every form of energy development. It is a call for Wyoming to evaluate the combined consequences of industrializing an entire regional corridor before those consequences become irreversible.

Project-by-project approval is not the same as corridor-wide planning.

Two major decisions in two days

The Council’s actions during these two consecutive days demonstrate exactly why cumulative-impact review is necessary.

On September 1, the Council approved the Laramie Range Wind Project. The very next day, it approved an extension of the construction schedule for the Chugwater Energy Project.

Chugwater did not receive its original project permit that day; the Council extended the time allowed for its construction. That distinction matters, but so does the practical effect: another enormous industrial energy project in the same regional corridor remains positioned to move forward.

Chugwater is not a distant or unrelated development. At their closest points, the Chugwater Energy and Laramie Range project areas are approximately six miles apart.

The projects may affect many of the same roads, interstate exits, workers, contractors, housing and lodging resources, water supplies, emergency services, wildlife populations, viewsheds, and rural communities.

The Laramie Range application itself recognized potential overlap with Chugwater and examined the possible presence of hundreds of non-local workers during an overlapping construction period.

Yet the Council approved Laramie Range and then extended Chugwater’s construction schedule the next day without any meaningful pause to confront what these projects could mean together.

Each decision may appear manageable when placed in its own regulatory box. The public, however, will experience the combined consequences—not separate applications, separate docket numbers, separate hearing agendas, or separate permit conditions.

This sequence exposes a central weakness in Wyoming’s industrial-siting process: projects are permitted individually while their effects accumulate regionally.

The issue is not simply whether the Council had legal authority to approve each request. The larger question is whether Wyoming has an adequate process for determining how much simultaneous industrial development one corridor—and the people, roads, housing, water, wildlife, and emergency services within it—can reasonably absorb.

Two major decisions in two days should have prompted a serious, transparent cumulative-impact discussion.

Instead, the Council moved from one project to the next as though the first decision had little bearing on the second.

Wyoming cannot responsibly plan the future of southeastern Wyoming one permit at a time.

The county’s decision still matters

The ISC approval follows the Laramie County Commission’s 3–1 denial of the project’s earlier county application.

That local decision followed extensive testimony and reflected serious concerns about roads, public safety, wildlife, land use, the project’s scale, and the transformation of the Horse Creek area.

The state’s decision does not erase the county’s findings or make local concerns illegitimate.

Local knowledge matters. The people who maintain these roads, fight these fires, endure these winters, manage livestock, protect water sources, and navigate this terrain understand conditions that may not be fully captured in a consultant’s report.

The people who will live with the project every day deserve more than an opportunity to speak. Their evidence and experience should have a meaningful place in the decision.

Many steps and approvals remain

The ISC decision clears one significant state permitting hurdle for Laramie Range. It is not the finish line, and the project should not be portrayed as fully approved or shovel-ready.

Before construction can begin, additional decisions, approvals, agreements, and prerequisites remain. Depending upon the final project design and the status of applications already initiated, these may include:

Issuance and review of the Council’s final written findings, order, and 26 permit conditions.

Resolution of the project’s county land-use status and the court challenge arising from Laramie County’s denial.

Federal Aviation Administration determinations for the proposed turbine locations and heights.

Department of Defense review of potential military, radar, and aviation conflicts.

Federal wildlife compliance and any necessary authorization involving eagles or other protected species.

State-land leases, authorizations, and site-specific requirements.

Road-access, utility, oversize-load, and transportation permits.

Water-source, stormwater, construction, and environmental approvals.

Final interconnection and transmission arrangements.

Final engineering, turbine selection, financing, procurement, and construction contracts.

Demonstrated compliance with conditions that must be satisfied before and during construction.

The precise status of every requirement must be verified against the project record and the Council’s final order. That permitting roadmap should be transparent and readily available to the public.

The ISC vote should not be treated by another agency as a substitute for the independent findings that agency is required to make.

The applicant has crossed one regulatory threshold. It has not reached the finish line.

What accountability must look like

We will carefully review the Council’s written findings and every condition attached to the permit with legal counsel. Until that review is complete, it would be premature to announce any particular legal action.

Regardless of the legal options, this permit must not become a blank check.

The applicant and responsible government agencies must be held to every representation, mitigation commitment, permit condition, monitoring requirement, and deadline.

The public should be able to determine:

Whether road and traffic commitments are fulfilled.

Whether emergency plans work under actual rural and winter conditions.

Whether water use and effects on wells are accurately monitored.

Whether wildlife deaths and displacement are independently documented.

Whether noxious weeds and construction damage are corrected.

Whether neighboring landowners’ complaints receive timely responses.

Whether changes in turbine locations, ownership, design, or construction schedules receive meaningful public review.

Whether adequate financial resources remain available for reclamation and decommissioning.

Whether the combined demands of Laramie Range, Chugwater, Rail Tie, and other regional developments are being measured and publicly reported.

If the developer’s promises are reliable, the company should welcome that transparency and scrutiny.

This is not the end

I am grateful to the ranch families, residents, experts, attorneys, public officials, and concerned citizens who invested extraordinary time and effort in creating a complete public record.

Their testimony mattered, even though the decision was not the outcome we sought. They challenged assumptions, documented local conditions, identified unresolved risks, and established commitments against which this project can now be measured.

The Council’s vote concludes one stage of this process. It does not end public accountability, and it does not end our responsibility to protect our families, ranches, roads, water, wildlife, and rural way of life.

Wyoming is an energy state. We can recognize that history while still insisting that industrial development respect the people and places that have sustained this state for generations.

In two consecutive days, the Council approved one enormous wind project and extended the construction timetable for another project approximately six miles away at its closest point.

That is not merely a coincidence on a meeting calendar. It is a warning that Wyoming must begin evaluating the cumulative transformation of this entire corridor.

Approval is not the same as resolution.

And it is certainly not the end of the story.